Cwm LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

NYSE:CAT opened at $262.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

