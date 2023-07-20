Cwm LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 285,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

