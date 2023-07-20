Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 1.31% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISCG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a market cap of $406.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

