AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.2 %

ABC stock opened at $191.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $193.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

