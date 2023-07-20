Cwm LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.33% of Establishment Labs worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 399,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 162,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 149,925 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 105,205 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $46.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

