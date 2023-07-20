Cwm LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

