Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.28.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

