Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $152.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

