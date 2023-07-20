Cwm LLC Buys 27,253 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBMF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

DBMF opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $730.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

