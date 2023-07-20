Cwm LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.12% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

SMG stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $90.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

