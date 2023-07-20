Cwm LLC Buys 145,663 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 107.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,663 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 158.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $213.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.