Cwm LLC Buys 145,663 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 107.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,663 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 158.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $213.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

