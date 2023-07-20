Cwm LLC Buys 33,472 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,236 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

