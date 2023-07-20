SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,338 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

