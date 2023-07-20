Cwm LLC Lowers Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.