Signaturefd LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWU stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

