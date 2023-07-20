Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,126,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,129,000 after buying an additional 435,974 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Shares of TECK opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

