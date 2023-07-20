Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $228.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

