Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $276.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.19.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

