American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,199,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.