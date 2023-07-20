Signaturefd LLC Has $672,000 Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 634.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH Trading Up 3.3 %

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $381.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $381.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.