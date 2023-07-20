Signaturefd LLC Buys 108 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.34.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

