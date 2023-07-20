Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 86,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.