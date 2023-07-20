Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $184.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $189.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.28.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

