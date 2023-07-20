Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 993 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after buying an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

