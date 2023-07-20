Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $239.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average of $218.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

