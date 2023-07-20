Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.