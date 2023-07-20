Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 134,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

