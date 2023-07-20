Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 25,566 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCN opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.23.
About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
