Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.13.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.09. Progressive has a one year low of $109.42 and a one year high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Progressive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,930 shares of company stock worth $3,240,465. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 37.7% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 10,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1,652.9% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 97,208 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 218,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.