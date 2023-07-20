Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

