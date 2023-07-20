Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $1,798,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 77,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

