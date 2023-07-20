Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after buying an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,738,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 390,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,766,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $97.81.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

