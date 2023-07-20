Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,928 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.36.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $392.33 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

