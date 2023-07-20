Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 2.76% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $7,148,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

IDHQ opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

