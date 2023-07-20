Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,138,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 120.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.