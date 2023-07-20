First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.21% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 553.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 637,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after buying an additional 539,604 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,888,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,696,000. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,611,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

