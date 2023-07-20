ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE OKE opened at $64.76 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

