EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,131,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in EPAM Systems by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.15.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $249.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.