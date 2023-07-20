Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.56. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

