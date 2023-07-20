AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 465,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 130,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

