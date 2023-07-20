Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,478 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FDIS opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.