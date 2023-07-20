Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

