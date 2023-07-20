Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 289.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 85,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.46.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.