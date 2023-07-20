Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,601 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,340,000 after acquiring an additional 746,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 18,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $3,124,448.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 18,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $3,124,448.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,052 shares of company stock worth $14,577,345. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $171.45 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $115.07 and a one year high of $172.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

