iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $100.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

