AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

