AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 53.2% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

