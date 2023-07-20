Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Reduced by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

