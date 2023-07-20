Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Cummins by 8,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 23,155.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cummins by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,188,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,665,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after buying an additional 443,851 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $258.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.34 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.37 and a 200-day moving average of $236.87.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

