Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,593 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 377,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in General Motors by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 102,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

